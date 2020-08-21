This Dog Interacting With A Baby Is The Definition of Adorable

It has long been said that dog is man's best friend. A new viral video shows that that bond can start at day one.

A new video posted to Twitter by Holy Cow, shows a beautiful dog (a husky maybe?), on a baby's first day of birth. The 1-minute video shows a timeline of the child's first day, with the dog present, until the child is about 2 12 years old. Watching the two interact with each other definitely warms the soul.

The adorable video has already been viewed over 3.3 million times in barely over 24 hours. It really is no surprise, because everyone loves dogs and everyone also loves babies (especially when they're not yours, so you don't have to clean up after them or deal with the crying).

Seriously though, it truly is an awesome sight seeing the 30 month journey of the child and the dog together.

The video ends with a caption that reads:

30 months, TO BE CONTINUED <3

We can't wait to see how the next 30 months goes by. That's a bond that can never be broken.