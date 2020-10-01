This Guy Jumped Off a Mountain in Colorado and Glided to Wyoming

I did a double-take when I first heard about this. A guy somehow managed to paraglide all the way from Boulder, Colorado to Cheyenne, Wyoming. I found the video of him achieving this feat.

Carl Marvin shared this flying feat on his YouTube channel. He documents how he did it.

Here's roughly the route Carl had to take.

Google Maps Satellite View

As Carl mentions in his video, he did this by riding thermals. Warm air rising is the trick to gaining the height needed to travel that kind of distance with a chute. I found a map of thermals and it shows the Colorado front range has a ton of spots where you can catch some pretty big lifts.

Carl reaches an altitude of over 14,000 feet at one point then has to change his route a little bit to get out of an active airspace. Wouldn't want to run into a plane now would we?

One humbling moment as Carl approached Cheyenne is you can see smoke from the Mullen Fire in the distance.

I don't know how common it is for a paraglider to travel this far. I've never seen anything like this and it's crazy to think that you can really jump off of a peak in Colorado and land here. Well done, Carl.