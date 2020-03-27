This House In Story, Wyoming Is A HGTV Dream Come True

In case you didn't know, Story, Wyoming is located in Sheridan County and has a population just shy of 1,000.

It's a beautiful little town that is exactly what you think of when you imagine small-town Wyoming.

When I came across this 5 bedroom 3.5 bath 5,262sqft home on 60 acres it was love at first sight.

A creek runs through the home (no really it does), it has gorgeous hardwood floors, too many fireplaces to count, an amazing kitchen and an outdoor space that can be used year-round.

I put together a few of my favorite pictures of this house so you could see them...but you can follow this link to take a look at the entire album.

House in Story Wyoming

Too bad the price on this is almost 2 million dollars...which would make the monthly mortgage payment over $8,000.

A bit out of my budget, but a girl can dream can't she?