This Makes Me Miss the Bison Traffic Jams at Yellowstone

A new video share has reminded me how much I miss the bison traffic jams in Yellowstone.

I'll state the obvious that this is not a new video. Duh. Yellowstone National Park is closed due to the ongoing pandemic situation. But, this is a new video share of something that happened in August of 2018 according to the description on YouTube.

My family has been to Yellowstone several times. This is the only type of traffic jam we ever enjoyed. There's nothing as awe-inspiring as rolling the windows down to hear the deep growl of bison casually walking down the Yellowstone byways. They're not in a hurry. They don't care that you have to wait on them and I wouldn't have it any other way.

I didn't realize how much I missed that experience as much as I do. I realize that there are life and death reasons why we're being advised to stay at safe distances and why our parks can't be fully open. But, it will be an awesome day when that is no longer the case and we can get back to enjoying these bison moments in person.