This Montana Woman is Being Stalked By a Deer

Thanks to the fact that my dad was an avid hunter, I'm familiar with the concept of humans trying to locate deer. In this case, it's the other way around. This Montana woman is being stalked by a doe.

This special video moment happened in Superior, Montana.

This precious little doe has been following her around town and has become so obsessive that she wants to have her nose rubbed.

For the record, Superior, Montana is a beautiful part of the country located between Missoula and Coeur d' Alene, Idaho. Considering how much wilderness lies around the Superior area, it's no wonder that they have lots of deer in town. But, I am surprised that this deer has taken such a liking to this lady. I know a few hunter friends that would be happy to switch places with her.