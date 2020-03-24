This Priest Tried to Stream Mass But Forgot to Turn Filters Off

Social distancing and regulations on how people gather has drastically changed how we do things. That includes one well-intended priest who tried to stream Mass for his congregation, but forgot to turn the filters on his phone off. The results were hilarious.

This was shared on Facebook by Catholic Memes. You have to feel for this priest who had his heart in the right place, but not his filter settings.

In less than a day, that video has been viewed almost half a million times. It's especially funny because just about all of us has done this at some point. You think you're safe, then the Snapchat filters take over.

I appreciate two things about this video. First, the priest was trying to make his service available to people that want to stay in touch with the roots of their faith. Second, he's not to proud to allow the video to be shared so people can have a laugh in these trying times.