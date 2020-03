As I write this, the cases of Corovirus worldwide are nearing 100,000. The second case was just confirmed in Colorado. If you like easy to understand graphs and maps, you'll want to bookmark the link below. This is a real-time tool created by the reputable and smart Johns Hopkins University helping to track the spread of the virus.

Mobile Version: http://ow.ly/RJOy50yxP7I

Desktop Version: http://ow.ly/lhSV50yxP7J