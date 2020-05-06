This Super-Genius Made a Cheers Bar Stool for a Squirrel

There are some occasions where you just need to sit back and appreciate genius. That was what I did when I came across a super-genius invention from some person that made a Cheers bar stool for a squirrel.

Decide for yourself if you also think this is maybe one of the best things ever.

Based on Joshua's status, he's not the genius who did this. He credited some guy from the Netherlands named Buitengebieden. I will not be attempting to pronounce that name on the radio.

For reference, this is the Cheers show intro that the video borrows from.

I salute whoever created this squirrel Cheers set piece. If they ran for President, they'd likely have my vote.