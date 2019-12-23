This Toddler Seeing Snow For The First Time Is Pure Joy

We all know that the only way to survive Wyoming winters is to embrace the cold and snow.

While I totally get that this is easier said than done, there is nothing more beautiful than Casper Mountain covered in freshly fallen snow.

When I came across this video of a toddler seeing snow for the first time, it gave me all the joyful winter wonderland feelings.



Seriously, I just want to scoop this little sweet thing up and snuggle the heck out of her...that little laugh and squeal is the BEST!

May we all feel the same way the next time it snows here in Wyoming.