This Website Just Ruined Pumpkin Spice Season for Me

I mean... that's a lot of sugar.

My name is Jess and I love pumpkin spice everything. Really, I do. There's something so warm and comforting about pumpkin spice and it's one of my favorite flavors of fall. But I can't punish myself with a daily pumpkin spice latte fix. Just like Halloween candy, Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas cookies, pumpkin spice lattes may not be good for us.

There's just way too much sugar in them.

According to their website, a 16-ounce PSL contains 50 grams of sugar. Now, maybe that doesn't sound like a lot to you. I've heard before that you shouldn't be consuming more than six grams of added sugar in one serving, but I'm not sure if that is true or not. However, it sounds a heck of a lot healthier than 50 grams, I'll tell you that.

A gram of sugar is about four calories, therefore a 16-ounce (or Grande) pumpkin spice latte is 200 calories in just sugar.

To put it into perspective, the most recent recommended percentage of sugar in your daily calorie consumption is at six percent. If you're eating 2,000 calories a day, that's 120 calories. In other words, you have smashed your sugar allotment with one cup of coffee.

And since I'm glutton for punishment, I decided to dig further into a website called Sugar Stacks.

This lovely site not only breaks down how much sugar is in many of the foods we eat, but it also displays how much sugar that amounts to by stacking up sugar cubes. My teeth hurt just thinking about eating those sugar cubes instead of drinking a pumpkin spice latte. Oh, and don't worry, they're also breaking down the sugar in your Thanksgiving dinner.

Although I'm heartbroken because I'll have to make some serious customization requests on my next trip to the coffee shop, I will say this is beneficial information going into the holiday season.