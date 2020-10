Fort Collins made national (and maybe international) headlines on October 15, 2009, when a six-year-old boy was said to be in a home-made 'flying saucer' that took flight across Colorado. He was later found in the family's attic.



The Henne family, who were also on the TV show Wife Swap, talked about the incident ten years later in a 2019 interview.

The Henne family maintains that it was not a hoax.