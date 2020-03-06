This Weekend, We’re All Losing an Hour of Sleep

It's that time of year again when we spring forward in time. This weekend, the clocks will move forward an hour and everyone is going to miss out on sleep.

You may have noticed the evenings getting darker at later and later times recently and they'll receive a big jump with an hour moving forward at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 8th.

The good news is that days will seem longer with having that much more daylight. The bad news is that whether you're sleeping or still out partying late Saturday into Sunday morning, you are never getting that hour back (at least not until November). But as always, unless you have an analog clock, you won't have to worry about manually switching anything since almost everyone's phones, computers, and DVRs switch the time automatically.

And if you happen to still be stuck in the dark ages and happen to have an analog clock, there are two things you need to remember: