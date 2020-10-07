This Wyoming Airbnb Feels Like a Big, Rustic Snowflake

It's no wonder they call this place the "Snowflake Cabin."

It's nice to get away, especially in 2020, isn't it? Although this year has thrown a wrench in many of our big travel plans, there are still ways to take a little vacation. Hubby and I actually did a long weekend in a cabin a few months ago and loved it. Looking back, it sounds bizarre to leave our home of isolation where it's just the two of us to stay in another form of isolation where it's just the two of us, but pay for it.

Whatever we loved it.

I recently stumbled upon this Airbnb in Clark, Wyoming. It's called the Snowflake Cabin which threw me for a loop, but then I saw the photos. This cabin is a hexagon shape and when you look inside, there are unique wall cutouts and shapes that make it feel like you're inside of this big, rustic snowflake.

There is also a massive loft that you can only access by climbing the ladder in the middle of the living room.

The Snowflake Cabin features a charming wood-burning stove, a pond you can kayak on, gorgeous views, and easy access to Cody and Red Lodge. It says this place is for two guests, but I'm a firm believer in air mattresses and sleeping bags. You could totally sleep in that loft!

This cabin is rated 4.73 and costs $90/night.