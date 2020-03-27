This Wyoming Pony and Tortoise are BFF’s and It’s Best Thing Ever

If you need a break from the serious news of the day, I may have found the perfect story. It's a Wyoming pony who is best friends forever with a tortoise.

The horse is named Daisy. The tortoise is Juju. They both live in Lingle, Wyoming and their relationship is special. See for yourself. By the way, Lingle is just to the east of Guernsey down highway 26 if you've never been to that part of our state.

According to the YouTube share, these two are best friends and like to go for a walk. I didn't know that ponies liked to bond with tortoises, but I can't think of a better remedy for a world that is understandably obsessed with a pandemic than an innocent pony and her turtle friend taking a stroll.

