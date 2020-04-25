This Year’s NFL Draft TV Ratings Have Been Better Than Ever

The 2020 NFL Draft has been one of the most intriguing spectacles in the history of sports due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And based on record-setting viewership, fans across the country have certainly taken notice.

Of course, with virtually every sports league across the globe cancelling or postponing all competitions for the time being, when something as big as the NFL Draft breaks up the monotony of being in quarantine, more than enough fans will tune in as if it's the Super Bowl all over again. Perhaps it hasn't been quite that big of TV ratings, but certainly better than any NFL Draft in history for 2020.

The numbers in the above tweet pretty much speaks for themselves. The viewership in the first round was up 37 percent from last year with the average audience in NFL markets estimated around 15.6 million viewers. That number is up from the average of 11.4 million in 2019.

While this year's talent pool was also loaded with fascinating skill players, such as Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Love, and Jalen Hurts at quarterback, this year's draft also broke the record for the number of wide receivers taken in the first two rounds.

Not only was the talent pool a reason for the high viewership, but obviously, the never seen before virtual home that shows off each home of every coach, general manager, and player. It's almost like the coaches were drafting and reacting as if they just made a pick in their fantasy draft.

While 2020 has not been know as a year people will want to remember. This year's NFL Draft certainly will be for quite sometime.