Thomas Rhett Plots 2020 the ‘Center Point Road’ Tour
Thomas Rhett has announced the cities and dates for a massive tour in 2020. The country superstar will hit the road beginning in May for his 2020 the Center Point Road Tour.
Cole Swindell and Hardy will join Rhett on the road in 2020. Rhett will be touring to support his most recent album, Center Point Road, which he released in May of 2019. Rhett has scored hits with the album's lead single, "Look What God Gave Her," and his current single, "Remember You Young."
The Center Point Road Tour kicks off with two dates in Gilford, N.H., on May 29 and 30, and it runs through Aug. 29, when it is set to wrap up in Bristow, Va.
*Update: On March 26 Rhett announced he was shuffling tour dates due to the coronavirus. An updated list is below.
Tickets for select cities of Thomas Rhett's 2020 the Center Point Road Tour are set to go on sale on Jan. 24 as part of Live Nation's Megaticket. More details are to be announced.
Thomas Rhett's 2020 the Center Point Road Tour Dates:
July 9 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 10 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek
July 11 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 15 — Charleston, S.C. @ Volvo Car Stadium
July 16 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
July 17 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 23 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater
July 24 -- Boise, Idaho @ Idaho Center Amphitheater
July 26 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
July 30 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
July 31 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 6 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 7 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion
Aug. 21 -- Bangor, Maine @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Aug. 22 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre
Aug. 23 -- Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC
Aug. 27 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 28 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 29 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 10 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center *
Sept. 11 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center *
Sept. 12 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center *
Sept. 19 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheater
Sept. 20 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 25 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion *
Sept. 26 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion *
* Lineup may vary
Country Music Fans Will Love Caylee Hammack!
More Country Tours Hitting the Road in 2020