Back in June, Thomas Rhett claimed that he had written nearly 40 songs since the coronavirus reared its ugly head earlier this year. Now, three months later, the Georgia native looks like he has added to that total.

On Sunday (Aug. 30), donning a brown sweatshirt and an easygoing attitude, Rhett posted a video of himself performing a new tune, “Bass Pro Hat,” on his Instagram page. The song seems to touch on how love and contentment is truly found in the eye of the beholder; as Rhett sings of loving old boots, worn-out jeans and seeing his girl wearing her Bass Pro Hat backwards on his tractor. (If that ain't the lyrics to a country song, we are not sure what is!)

Of course, this is far from the first time Rhett has headed to Instagram to share new music this year. Routinely, the “Beer Can’t Fix” hit maker has shared a slew of compositions written right in his own home (which he shares with his wife and three little girls), including the songs “Want It Again” and “Ya Heard.”

"I just feel like any kind of change in life can spark a new idea, and especially the same for your co-writers, because they're going through the same stuff too," Rhett says of the surge of new songs. "There's definitely no shortage of ideas during this time, and I do feel very creative."

He’s not the only one whose creativity is flowing these days: Rhett’s wife Lauren Akins recently watched as her memoir LIVE IN LOVE: Growing Together Through Life’s Changes became a New York Times best seller. In the book, Akins gets candid about everything fans want to know, including her journey of meeting Thomas, starting a family, and details of her personal faith story.

Rhett currently expects to return to the road on June 3, 2021, for his rescheduled Center Point Road Tour, which includes Cole Swindell as his support act.

Thomas Rhett's Toddler Took the Toddler Challenge and It's SO Cute: