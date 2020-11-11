Thomas Rhett and Friends Come Together for ‘Be a Light’ at the 2020 CMA Awards

Thomas Rhett enlisted Christian artist Chris Tomlin and show co-host Reba McEntire to join him onstage for his performance of "Be a Light" at the 2020 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 11). Though Lady A's Hillary Scott was also scheduled to perform, she did not attend the awards after potentially coming in contact with somebody who had contracted COVID-19.

Rhett, McEntire and Tomlin managed just fine, however, bringing the distanced audience to their feet after delivering a knockout performance. The recorded version of Rhett's "Be a Light," which featured Keith Urban in addition to Tomlin, McEntire and Scott, was nominated for Musical Event of the Year.

Rhett released the song in March as a single. Unfortunately, Urban couldn't be there live to perform the song on Wednesday night, as he is currently in Australia.

Urban fans can breathe easy, however: The "One Too Many" star didn't sit out the 2020 CMAs just because he's across an ocean. He dialed into the awards show virtually to give a very special performance from his home country.

When Rhett first released "Be a Light," he shared that artist proceeds of the sales of the song would benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. He also hoped the song's message of support and uplifting others would serve as a welcome message of hope and optimism during a difficult and uncertain time.

"Be a Light" earned Rhett and his collaborators a nomination for Musical Event of the Year at the 2020 CMAs, though the award went to Carly Pearce and Lee Brice for their song, "I Hope You're Happy Now." The "Beer Can't Fix" singer was also up for Male Vocalist of the Year this year.