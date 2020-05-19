Thomas Rhett’s Center Point Road Tour Rescheduled to 2021

Thomas Rhett has postponed his 2020 Center Point Road Tour until 2021. The country star shared rescheduled tour dates on Tuesday (May 19), in light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Rhett will now begin his Center Point Road Tour on June 3, 2021, in Gilford, N.H. Currently, the trek is scheduled to wrap up in late August of next year, but three to-be-determined dates are listed, and a press release notes that additional shows are coming. A list of the currently announced stops is below.

“Home Team, it has been a wild few months. I pray each and every one of you are well. I hope that those who can be are safely at home with their families, and to those of you who are on the frontlines -- our health care workers, our delivery drivers, grocery store workers and everyone else working in our communities -- thank you for keeping our country going during this time," Rhett says in a statement. "This decision was made with the health, safety and well-being of our fans, touring crew and venue staff as our priority."

Tickets purchased for the original Center Point Road Tour dates will be honored in 2021. Ticketholders will also be able to pursue refunds; they can either visit LiveNation.com or keep an eye out for an email with more details.

"I miss seeing y’all out on the road and can’t wait until we are back in your neck of the woods next summer," Rhett says. "I’ll keep writing songs and making music, hoping to hear your voices singing back to me next year louder than ever."

Rhett's 2021 Center Point Road Tour will feature Cole Swindell and additional to-be-announced support acts. Swindell was scheduled to be on the road with Rhett in 2020, along with Hardy.

Rhett pushed back the start of his Center Point Road Tour, from May 28 to July 9, before postponing the entire run until next year.

Thomas Rhett, 2021 Center Point Road Tour Dates:

June 3-4 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion*

June 10 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

June 11 -- Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park

June 12 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 17 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

June 18 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

June 19 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

July 9 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 10 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 15 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 16 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 29 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

July 30 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 5 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 20 -- Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Aug. 21 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 22 -- Canandaigua, N.Y. @ The Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

Aug. 26 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 27 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 28 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

TBD -- Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

TBD -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

TBD -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

* does not include Cole Swindell