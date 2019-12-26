While Santa Claus may have had his hands full this year determining which kids land on the "naughty" or "nice" list, there were two little girls who clearly made the "very, very good" cut. Those would be Thomas Rhett's daughters Willa Gray and Ada James, who posed with their super-cool Christmas present on Instagram—a miniature pink Jeep!

The photos were shared by mom Lauren, who outdid her already-adorable feed full of amazing holiday photos with the series of too-cute-for-words shots (and a video!) of the girls cruising around in their new ride, dressed festively in princess gowns. In the clip, Willa—who is driving pretty well for a 4-year-old—gets a slight case of leadfoot and nearly slams into a parked truck, but is saved from disaster in the nick of time...much to the amusement of everyone watching the scene.

Rhett is no doubt enjoying his holiday downtime with the kids, as he's had a particularly busy 2019 with no signs of slowing down in the new decade. Most notably, Lauren is expecting the couple's third daughter early in the new year, which will make them a family of five. Workwise, he's getting ready to embark on a major tour in spring of 2020. Cole Swindell and Hardy will join him on the road for the Center Point Road Tour, which is named after the album, which was released in May of 2019. Rhett has scored hits with the album's lead single, "Look What God Gave Her," and his current single, "Remember You Young."