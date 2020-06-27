Thomas Rhett joined forces with his father, hit songwriter Rhett Atkins, to pen a heartfelt song for all the fellow father figures out there.

Appropriately titled "Things Dads Do," Rhett delivered a post-Father's Day acoustic performance of the sentimental song on Instagram. The reflective tune looks back on all the lessons passed on to sons by their fathers, from teaching them how to mow the lawn and build character by not quitting the football team to nursing a broken heart with a cold beer and conversation. The singer gets especially sentimental with a set of lyrics about a father's tendency to cry during a speech on his child's wedding day to being there the day his son becomes a dad himself. "Things dads do / You'll get embarrassed when he ruins your cool / Pulls out his camera on your first day of school / Things dads do / You'll think it's crazy / Until you're one too," Rhett sings in different variations of the chorus.

Rhett gets his songwriting chops from his father, who reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 1995 with his single, "That Ain't My Truck." The father-son duo have co-written several of Rhett's hit songs, including "Life Changes," "Look What God Gave Her," "It Goes Like This" and "Get Me Some of That." Akins is also a member of the Peach Pickers, the hit songwriting trio with Dallas Davidson and Ben Hayslip, who've penned hits including Luke Bryan's "Huntin,' Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day" and " I Don't Want This Night to End," "All About Tonight" by Blake Shelton and more.

