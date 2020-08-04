Thomas Rhett accidentally caught himself rather than a fish while in Colorado, and he turned to social media to share pictures.

The “Be a Light” singer posted a series of photos documenting his day in the great outdoors on Tuesday (Aug. 4). He spent the day with his wife Lauren, and judging by the people tagged in his post, Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley were along for the ride as well.

The first three photos are picturesque; Rhett fishing with the tall tree line behind him, an adorable photo of him with Lauren, and Rhett’s catch of the day. Just as you’re saying, “Awww,” the last photo showed Rhett, waders off, looking down at his leg.

His squeamish caption explains it all.

“The day started great! Then I hooked myself in the back of the leg. Had to push it out the other side, cut the barb off then pull it back through!”

YIKES! That’s gotta hurt! Thankfully he was able to pull it out, and he doesn't seem too torn up about the situation.

Rhett, Lauren and their three daughters have been spending their quarantine downtime between their house in Nashville, the sandy beaches of Florida and now Colorado, as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has seen touring plans for 2020 delayed or canceled outright.