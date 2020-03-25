Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi take a boys trip to Key West for their new "Beer Can't Fix" music video. The laid-back song is presented in an equally relaxing music video that finds the pair fishing, cruising and toasting.

Director Shaun Silva was in charge of a music video captured in Key West earlier this year. The pair take to the streets on scooters and even roll into the sand before Pardi's scooter finds a rough patch and bucks him off. It looks like he's OK, however.

The pair bring their guitars to the beach and aboard a fishing boat as the beautiful island coast co-stars during this dreamy music video. Sunshine and warm weather are the prescription for the gray skies and isolation that comes with late winter, especially during this time of shelter-at-home and quarantine. As the two hitmakers share a few laughs, you might find yourself on a three-and-a-half minute long mental vacation.

"Beer Can't Fix" is Rhett's new single from the Center Point Road album. Pardi is one of three collaborators on the album, joining Little Big Town and Kelsea Ballerini on "Don't Threaten Me With a Good Time" and the title track, respectively. The song is his third radio single from the album.