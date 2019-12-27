Thomas Rhett's not afraid to drink away his worries. The singer just dropped a new single called "Beer Can't Fix" that finds him opening a cold one at the end of a lousy day.

Jon Pardi joins in for a second verse and chorus of this made-for-summertime saunter. "You can be lonely, heartbroken / Or hungover from the night before / Turn that frown into a smile real quick / Ain't nothing that a beer can't fix," they sing at the end of the chorus. The pairing isn't one that's likely to be talked about for years to come but they get the job done.

The timing of this release is perfect as it's sure to reach its peak on country radio airplay charts just as warm weather returns in April, May and June. There's an easy warmth to this new release that's starting to become the singer's signature. Lyrically "Beer Can't Fix" looks to be a song any country singer could record but with Rhett at the helm it feels more personal than it might otherwise.

Did You Know?: Rhett's Center Point Road album was his second all-genre No. 1 album upon its release in May 2019.

Thomas Rhett (Feat. Jon Pardi), "Beer Can't Fix" Lyrics:

You’re all alone at a party / You wanna dance with somebody / But you ain’t got a clue how to ask / You and your girl had a fight / And now she’s saying goodbye / She ran upstairs and packed her bags / It could be raining on your perfect vacation / You could be stressed about your work situation / Ain’t gotta listen to me but all I’m saying.

Chorus:

Ain’t nothing that a beer can’t fix / Ain’t no pain it can’t wash away / From the moment that it hits your lips / Makes those clouds look a little less gray / You could be lonely, heartbroken / Or hungover from the night before / Turn that frown into a smile real quick / There ain’t nothing that a beer can’t fix.

You’re on a lake and you’re fishing / It’s hot and all that your getting / Is a little nibble here and there / You’re sitting, watching your team / Losing that championship ring / And you’re feeling like life ain’t fair / It could be raining on your perfect vacation / You could be stressed about your work situation.

Repeat Chorus

It could be raining on your perfect vacation / You could be stressed about your work situation / Ain’t gotta save it for no special occasion.

Repeat Chorus