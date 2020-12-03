Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins' first co-hosting job together seemed to go perfectly, but outtakes prove otherwise. The pair led Monday night's (Nov. 30) CMA Country Christmas television special on ABC, but shared blooper reel highlights one day later.

A scene in which the couple of eight years walks through the front door of a home with arms full of gifts took a few tries. Rhett is supposed to effortlessly place his wrapped boxes on top of Akins' own and welcome the audience as he takes his jacket off -- except the packages keep spilling onto the ground. By the end, Akins can be heard snort-laughing.

The "What's Your Country Song" singer says he and his wife "had a time filming #CMAChristmas," before reminding his followers on Instagram they can rewatch it on demand or on Hulu through Dec. 10. Other blooper highlights include the bug in Lauren's hair, T.R. reading his wife's lines and a mistletoe incident.

"Do I kiss you?" Akins asks, looking truly confused.

Performances from Rhett, Dan + Shay, Tim McGraw and Kelsea Ballerini were highlights of the annual Christmas special on ABC. It was the first time the couple hosted the show, but Rhett has had experience hosting CMA events, such as the CMA Fest special each summer.

Trisha Yearwood, Reba McEntire and Jennifer Nettles hosted CMA Country Christmas previously. The show was filmed earlier this fall, before the 2020 CMA Awards.