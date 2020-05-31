Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Weigh in on Racial Injustice

Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren are raising a child of color — their eldest daughter, 4-year-old Willa Gray, whom they adopted from Uganda in 2017. Given the recent uprising against racial injustice following the controversial death of George Floyd, the couple are searching for the best ways to express their hearts and minds on the matter.

The two posted their own separate social media posts discussing their thoughts on their unique position as white parents of both black and white children. Both shared a photo of the same Bible quote, Romans 12:9, "Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good."

Mom Lauren had a poignant take: "I have been nervous to post anything in the past and even now because of how some people believe that I as a white mother am undeserving or incapable of raising a black daughter," she noted. " I believe that shaming comes from people who choose to see only my white skin and her brown skin and refuse to see our hearts and love for each other. That shaming has created such anxiety in me that I am afraid to share my heart on social media.

"But as her mother, I want her to be VERY sure that I am HER mother who stands up not only for her, but for every single person who shares her beautiful brown skin. I want to be her mother who raises her to know what it means to have brown skin and to be proud of it."

Lauren didn't hold back in explaining her motive: "I believe if I stay silent I am betraying my daughter," she stated.

Meanwhile, Thomas had his own thoughts. "I have no clue what it feels like to be profiled by authorities, treated negatively or have my life threatened because of the color of my skin. When I witnessed the horrific murder of George and think about the mistreatment of other black men and women in America, I am heartbroken and angry," he wrote. "I get scared when I think about my daughters and what kind of world they will be growing up in.

"I have witnessed my black band and crew members on the road struggle at times with feeling safe because of the color of their skin. This is unacceptable," he added.

Thomas and Lauren are also parents to 2-year-old Ada James and 3-month-old Lennon Love.