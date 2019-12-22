Thomas Rhett is ending 2019 on a high note as the country music singer scores his 14th No. 1 single on Billboard's Country Airplay chart with his latest single "Remember You Young."

Rhett's second single from his latest album Center Point Road ascends from No. 3 to 1 on the Country Airplay chart this week. "Remember You Young" received a 7% gain in audience impressions this week, for a total of 37.8 million impressions according to Billboard.

Rhett co-wrote the song with fellow songwriters Ashley Gorley and Jesse Frasure, who previously worked with Rhett on his 2017 single "Marry Me."

After learning that "Remember You Young" topped Billboard's Country Airplay chart, Rhett opened up to Billboard about the song, saying, "'Remember You Young' is one of my favorite tracks on this record, and easily one of the most special I've written in my career."

"Ashley, Jesse and I actually wrote it twice, but it was the second go-round where we really captured what we were trying to say. It's about just always seeing the most important people in your life — your best friends that you grew up with, your wife, your babies — in their youth and in their innocence. I'm so humbled and grateful by the reaction that it's gotten."

"Remember You Young" is Rhett's eighth straight Country Airplay No.1. With this achievement Rhett is now the artists with the longest active run of consecutive leaders on the chart. Luke Combs is close behind with seven consecutive Country Airplay No. 1's and Old Dominion ranks third with six straight No. 1 singles on the chart.

"Remember You Young" follows Center Point Road's lead single "Look What God Gave Her" as Rhett's second No.1 from the album.

Rhett will be going on tour in 2020 to support the album. Dates and tickets for the tour can be found on Rhett's official website.