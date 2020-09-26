When Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, want to get away from it all, they sure have plenty of space and privacy. The couple and their kids can relax and unwind as much as they'd like at their rural weekend retreat outside of Nashville, which features an amazing barn-themed house that is a perfect home away from home.

Rhett's rural property about 30 minutes outside of Nashville is a 126-acre spread with an enormous man-made lake. A cozy guest cottage sits right at the edge of the lake, but the main feature of the property is a rustic, yet luxurious barn home that provides effortless indoor-outdoor living, perfect for getting away from every care of the workweek.

Renowned architect Bobby McAlpine designed the spectacular one-of-a-kind space with his interior design partner, Ray Booth, and Rhett and Akins recently invited Country Living into their private retreat.

The barn is designed to hold farm equipment, dirt bikes, off-road vehicles or any other kind of entertainment or work vehicles imaginable, and the property — which was designed around the concept of "family togetherness" — features seamless transitions from indoor to outdoor spaces, as well as 3-4 miles of professionally graded trails that are accessible by automobile, ATV, on horseback or on foot.

The massive parcel of land also boasts a horse pasture, a skeet shooting area and a hot tub, as well as covered and uncovered outdoor nooks and spaces that open out to expansive rural views.

The barn home's floors are acid-washed and stained concrete, and the space features floor-to-ceiling windows, poplar accents with exposed beams, a unique suspended, swinging sofa and more. Sliding barn doors give way to a chef's kitchen with two sets of sub-zero refrigerators, a six-burner gas cooktop and more. The downstairs master bedroom feature his-and-her vanities and both an indoor shower and a private outdoor shower, while the upstairs open-air loft features custom bunk beds and offers a breathtaking view of the lush surrounding hills.

The waterfront guest cottage is a small, but exceptionally cozy space with a fireplace, a breakfast area with floor-to-ceiling windows and a perfectly-sized sleeping nook.

The property sold for $4.7 million in 2016.