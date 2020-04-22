The quarantine life leaves much time for songwriting, and Thomas Rhett is taking advantage of that unexpected time by coming up with new songs custom-made for this challenging time.

One of those songs is called “What’s Your Country Song?”

“Figured I’d play you a brand-new one,” Rhett says in a video on Instagram, showing him sitting at his home with his guitar. “Can’t wait to get back on the road and play a real show.”

The song touches on the idea that everyone has a song that ignites them and encourages them and drives them to continue living and loving, even during these uncertain times. Rhett refers to some country classics in the song including Merle Haggard's "Mama Tried," Deana Carter's "Strawberry Wine" and Rhett's dad, Rhett Akins' hit "That Ain't My Truck."

Soon after he posted the song, many of Rhett’s country counterparts were quick to comment how much they loved it

"Damnnnnnnnnn!” Jake Owen wrote, referring to Rhett’s mention of his 2014 hit “Barefoot Blue Jean Night.” “I got a shout out! I’m flattered bro! Wow. Thanks.”

“Yep this is one,” added hit maker Jimmie Allen. “Dude this takes me back to riding around with my dad in his rust down 98 ford headed to one of his softball games.”

Rhett is currently quarantining alongside his family, including wife Lauren and children Willa Gray, Ada James and Lennon Love, and he's been putting his time to good use. He released a collaboration with Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Keith Urban and Chris Tomlin titled "Be a Light" on March 30 to encourage fans to take this time to spread love in a difficult time, and he performed a solo acoustic version of the uplifting song during the ACM Presents: Our Country television special on April 5.

Rhett also teamed with his daughters to sing "Do You Want to Build a Snowman" during the Disney Family Singalong on April 16, and he recently turned to social media to reveal that he had shaved his beard for the first time in years during quarantine.

Thomas Rhett's Reaction to Third Daughter Is PRICELESS!

See 5 Dramatic Quarantine Makeovers: