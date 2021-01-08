Thomas Rhett has more new music on the horizon.

The country superstar dropped a teaser of a new track called "Where We Grew Up" on TikTok on Thursday (Jan. 7). Staying in the lane of his current single "What's Your Country Song," Rhett celebrates all things country, with the lyrics nodding to country music, baseball diamonds, fishing holes, Sunday morning sermons and more.

"They born and raised us / Faith open love / And made dang sure / We were dang sure proud of where we grew up," he chants with a rollicking, guitar-heavy melody with a touch of steel guitar waning in the background.

The teaser arrives as Rhett continues work on his upcoming album. He also teased "What's Your Country Song" through social media in April 2020 and decided to make it the second single off the album. The song — which references roughly 16 country hits by artists ranging from Hanks Williams to Garth Brooks — currently sits in the Top 15 on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts.

“I noticed that whether I was in Los Angeles or New York, or Seattle or Nashville, or anywhere in between, I noticed that everybody had some country in them, you know? Whether you live in the city or wherever you live, I think everybody has a little bit of country inside their bones," Rhett explains of the track.

His new project will follow his 2019 album Center Point Road that features the three consecutive No. 1 hits, "Look What God Gave Her," "Remember You Young" and "Beer Can't Fix" featuring Jon Pardi.