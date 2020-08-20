Every Easter Egg and Secret You Missed in ‘Thor’

Thor is the movie that really cemented Phase 1 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And it features dozens of Easter eggs, secrets, and references to Marvel Comics. Can you spot them all?

The new video from ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey counts down dozens of Thor Easter eggs — like Kevin Feige’s big regret about Thor’s look (hint: it’s somewhere on Chris Hemsworth’s face), the reason behind all the Dutch angles, and the references to Donald Blake, Thor’s original secret identity from the comics. Look closely and you’ll notice an extra-special Easter egg on Thor’s fake ID as Donald Blake. It’s a New York State driver’s license, which means it has the state’s motto on it: “Excelsior” — which was also Thor co-creator Stan Lee’s famous catchphrase.

Watch every Thor Easter egg below:

