Natalie Portman Reveals ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Plot Details

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi has been tight-lipped about his upcoming Phase Four film Thor: Love and Thunder. But Natalie Portman, who plays Jane Foster in the MCU, recently revealed an important plot detail involving her character during an interview with Fatherly. Jane plays a significant role in the first two Thor movies, but is noticeably absent from Ragnarok. Portman has confirmed that Jane will be returning for Love and Thunder, and that her storyline will be faithful to the comics.

When asked about her involvement in the upcoming movie, Portman replied:

I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited. I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of the 'Mighty Thor'. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side.

So now we know for sure that the MCU’s Jane will be on the same path as she is in Mighty Thor. We shouldn’t expect too many surprises, but then again, you never know. At least we can confirm that Jane will be ready to wield Thor's hammer, and will be battling cancer at the same time. Portman’s role is shaping up to be a juicy one.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to be released February 11, 2022.