Thousands Of Birds Are Mysteriously Dying In Colorado

Scientists say they can't point to one specific reason why birds in Colorado are literally falling out of the sky.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife mentioned that it's not just Colorado dealing with the bird fatalities, but several other areas as well: New Mexico, Arizona, and Texas are all noticing the same thing.

Aside from the obvious reasons, though, birds have also been reported as acting strange before the big winter storms: "birds gathering in large numbers on the ground, acting lethargic, pecking the ground for food, and then dying." (Source)

If you find dead birds, it's recommended that you report them right here.