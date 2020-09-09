Three People Involved in Disturbance Over Labor Day Weekend
On September 6 after 5:30 pm, Laramie Police officers were dispatched to the area of the Hackney Drive for the report of the 3 people dressed in black with long guns in the alley. Shortly after this call, a disturbance was reported in the same area.
After an investigation, three Laramie area residents were taken into custody regarding the incident.
19-year-old Christopher Zepeda and 20-year-old Maria Garcia were charged with Aggravated Burglary.
23-year-old Mario Morones was charged with Aggravated Burglary and Aggravated Assault.
The Police Department received assistance in this case from Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and the University of Wyoming Police.
All arrestees are being held at the Albany County Detention Center.
At this time, these charges are merely accusations and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.