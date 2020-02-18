Three Wyoming Prep Athletes Win Events at the Simplot Games

Kaitlyn Migneault, Sydney Thorvaldson, and Emory Yoosook all took center stage with victories at the 42nd annual Simplot Games last weekend in Pocatello, ID.

Migneault, a senior at Cheyenne Central, won the girls’ shot put with a toss of 41-feet 7-inches. She won by over two feet.

Her closest competitor also hailed from Wyoming in Lauryn Love of Campbell County High School. Love was runner up with a toss of 39-feet 5.50-inches. Payton Robb of Kelly Walsh finished in sixth.

On Saturday in the finals, Thorvaldson set another record in her victory in the 3200-meters. After the junior from Rawlins broke her own mark set in 2019 in the prelims on Thursday night, Thorvaldson crossed the tape at 10:06.58 for yet another new standard. That was 36 seconds faster than second place. According to DyeStat.com, Thorvaldson’s time would adjust to 9:53.68 at sea level, which converts to a 9:57.12 2-mile effort.

Yoosook topped the field in the boys’ long jump final with a leap of 22-feet 4.25-inches. The senior from Kelly Walsh won his event by 7.5 inches.

There were several other notable performances turned in by Wyoming prep athletes at this year’s Simplot Games.

For the boy’s, Star Valley’s Peter Visser finished as the runner-up in the 3200-meters by less than two seconds. Visser’s time was 9:26.03. He was only behind Anthony Davies from Utah, who won in a time of 9:24.45.

Also on the track, Donovan Hoffman from Thunder Basin (22.73) and Carter McComb of Sheridan (22.81) took fifth and seventh, respectively, in the 200-meters. Sheridan’s Brock Bomar came in sixth place (50.83) in the 400-meters. Laramie’s Sprint Medley relay for the boys was fifth (3:42.31), while Rock Springs took sixth (3:45.59). The Kelly Walsh boys’ 4x200 meter relay placed fourth (1:32.88). In the 4x400 meter relay, Sheridan came in third (3:30.39). The Broncs also came in second place in the 4x800 meter relay (8:18.07).

In boys’ field events, Sheridan’ Ryan Karajanis came in seventh place (14-6) in the pole vault, while Laramie’s Aidan Morris tied for eighth place (14-feet). Sheridan’s Gage Vielhauer was runner-up in the shot put with a toss of 54-feet 2.50-inches. Torrington’s Corbin Harris, who competes for Cheyenne Central indoors, placed seventh in the same event. Rocky Mountain’s Quinn Lindsay came in fifth in the weight throw.

On the lady’s side of the track, Alyssa Bedard of Rock Springs (25.60) and Taylor Rowe of Kelly Walsh (25.76) took seventh and eighth, respectively, in the 200-meters. Cody’s Riley Smith finished in fourth place in the 1600-meters (5:09.10). Lily Gose of Riverton was eighth in the 3200-meters (11:39.67). In the girls’ Sprint Medley relay, Thunder Basin came in fourth place (4:20.71), Star Valley was sixth (4:27.01), and Cheyenne East took eighth place (4:29.12). Finally, Sheridan’s 4x800 meter relay came in sixth place (10:25.35).

In the field events for the girl’s, Cheyenne East’s Amira Cumming cleared 11-3 for eighth place in the pole vault. Natrona’s Breonna Beckley finished eighth in the triple jump (36-11). Star Valley’s Johanna Christie tied for fourth place in the high jump (5-3).