Three Wyoming Towns Make ‘Coldest Cities On Christmas’ List

Here's a list Cheyenne and Laramie are happy to be left off. Three Wyoming towns were named among the "50 Coldest Cities in the Country on Christmas" in a new study.

Slacker compared the average high temperature on December 25th for hundreds of cities across the country. Scottsbluff, Neb. finished 48th with an average Christmas Day high of 26.97 degrees. Casper came in 36th, with an average high of 23.75. Sheridan ranked 32nd, with an average high of 23.18 degrees. Lander holds the title of Wyoming's coldest town on Christmas Day, finishing 23rd nationwide with an average high of 20.35 degrees.

Four of the five coldest Christmas cities are in Alaska, led by Barrow where the average high on December 25th is 8.55 degrees below zero. Fairbanks finished second with an average high of 4.96 below followed by International Falls, Minn. (8.76 degrees), Nome, Alaska (8.93 degrees), and Bethel, Alaska (10.13).

2019 will be a warm Christmas in Wyoming, at least by comparison. The high temperature in Cheyenne is expected in the low 40s. Casper, Laramie, and Sheridan may see a few snow flurries early Christmas morning with highs in the upper 30s. Meanwhile, Lander could be ten degrees above normal for Christmas Day with highs in the low 30s.