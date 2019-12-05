Throwback Thursday: Drunk Santa Claus Gets Arrested In Wyoming

Santa is a good guy. Unless he's had too much eggnog, then he can be very bad.

Six years ago this week, on December 6, 2013, Riverton Police arrested a drunk man dressed as Santa Claus who had been harassing customers outside of a local McDonalds.

When officers arrived at the restaurant, they found Nelson Duran of Fort Washakie dressed as Santa Claus, intoxicated, and shouting at customers. After learning that Duran had several outstanding warrants, he was taken to a local detox facility and later booked into jail...in his Santa suit.

As far as we know, the incident was the first and only time that a person dressed as Santa Claus has been arrested in the state of Wyoming.