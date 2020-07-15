Thunderbirds Pull Out of ‘Wings Over Warren Airshow’

UPDATE:

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds confirmed Thursday morning that they've cancelled their July 22 performance at the "Wings Over Warren Airshow" because a few of their team members recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The Thunderbirds issued the following statement:

After much discussion and consideration, we have made the determination that canceling our performance in the Wings Over Warren Air Show at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming is the only way we can ensure the safety of a community we love and appreciate so much. Every year we look forward to performing at the site of our first public demonstration for our friends, family and the Cheyenne community. This was not an easy decision, but we felt it was necessary to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) after a few of our team members recently tested positive. At this time, our primary focus is ensuring the health and welfare of our personnel so we can safeguard our mission readiness to perform world-class demonstrations in the near future. We sincerely appreciate the F.E. Warren Air Force Base leadership and Cheyenne community for their continued support and understanding; and wish them a safe and successful show.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds have cancelled their July 22 performance at the "Wings Over Warren Airshow," according to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

According to a Facebook post, Cheyenne Regional Airport Director Tim Barth told the newspaper Wednesday evening that at least one of the team's mechanics has tested positive for COVID-19.

Calls and emails to F.E. Warren Air Force Base spokesmen seeking more information weren't immediately returned.

