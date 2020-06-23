Thunderbirds to Headline ‘Wings Over Warren Airshow’ in Cheyenne

F.E. Warren Air Force Base will play host to the first ever "Wings Over Warren Airshow" on July 22, the base announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Thunderbirds will headline the show, which will also include demonstrations from the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II demonstration teams and appearances by the B-1 Lancer, B-2 Spirit, C-130 Hercules and B-52 Stratofortress.

"This has been a difficult year for a lot of people and for our community," said Public Affairs Officer 1st Lt. Jon Carkhuff. "This is our way of showing some support and bringing everybody together for an awesome event."

Carkhuff says the show will be about 90 minutes to two hours long, but "the start time hasn't been set."

​​