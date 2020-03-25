If you've watched Netflix's most-talked-about new docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, you already know that Joe Exotic — aka the Tiger King — considers himself a country artist, in addition to being a big cat expert.

He's a jack of all trades, really. In addition to his country music hobby, Exotic (born Joe Screibvogel) ran the G.W. Zoo in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, and ran for president of the United States in 2016. The Netflix series documents his love of animals and his life, which is interesting, to say the least.

Spoiler alert: In January of 2020, Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in prison for two counts of attempted murder-for-hire, as well as eight counts of falsifying wildlife records and nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act, per Distractify. He is currently creating a stir on social media, from prison, while trying to appeal the verdict.

As for his country music career? He's steadily released original music on his YouTube channel, where you'll find eleven music videos in total. Almost all of them feature his out-of-this-world fashion choices, large collection of guns and his first love: big cats.

Throughout his country music career, Exotic utilized a team of audio and visual professionals to maximize the impact of his wild videos, and he also ran a livestream reality show online, Joe Exotic TV. Much of his work was featured there, too.