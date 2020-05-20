Tim McGraw Cancels 2020 Here on Earth Tour

Tim McGraw's 2020 Here on Earth Tour is no more. The country star's summer tour calendar has been wiped clean due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

McGraw announced the cancellation of his 2020 summer tour on Wednesday (May 20), in a text to fans who are signed up for his texting service. "I'm so sad to have to cancel ... but everyone's safety has to be the top priority," the country star explains.

"We're working with our teams to figure out when and how we can get back out on the road and see you all safely," McGraw adds. "In the meantime, we're looking for some new ways to connect with you and get more music out."

McGraw was scheduled to begin his 2020 Here on Earth Tour on July 10 in Syracuse, N.Y., and continue the trek through a Sept. 26 show in Chicago, Ill. Midland and Ingrid Andress were booked to open the tour, while Luke Combs was to join for two special stadium shows in September.

McGraw's last tour was the Soul2Soul Tour, with his wife, Faith Hill. After releasing a solo album with her in 2017, he's working on new solo material for an album tentatively titled Here on Earth and due out in September.

McGraw's 2020 tour is one of a number of summertime country tours that have been either postponed or canceled in recent days, a second wave of delays caused by the pandemic and the temporary banning of mass gatherings throughout the United States. Hundreds of artists have been affected since safer-at-home orders began across the country in March.

