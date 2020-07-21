Tim McGraw Updates Fans on His Acting Career

Tim McGraw is best known as a country superstar, but he's also had a successful parallel career in movies. In a new interview with his record label, Big Machine, the "I Called Mama" singer gives fans an update on his acting career.

McGraw was a standout in Friday Night Lights, and he's also appeared in The Blind Side, Country Strong, Tomorrowland and more. He says he's "passed on just about everything" he's been offered recently due to time constraints, since he's been at work on his Here on Earth album, which is set for release on Aug. 21. The project marks his first new release since he announced his return to BMLG during the 2020 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville in February.

"There’ve been a few things that I looked at that have been interesting but gosh, I’ve been so focused on making this record, I didn’t feel like I had time," McGraw explains.

The singer says there was one project he was especially interested in, but after putting a lot of time and effort into it, it didn't quite come to fruition.

"There was one TV series that about a year or two ago we worked hard on, and it was a really good story, a book that I’d read and wanted to try to go make a series out of, and got it all to the table and done but we couldn’t get the script right," he states. "I didn’t want to do it without getting the script right, so I backed off on that."

McGraw says it's actually very challenging for him to find the time for a movie project, since so many things have to come together just right to make it happen.

"It’s not like I’m like Tom Hanks and I can go pick any movie that I want and go do it. A series of things that has to happen for me to be able to do a movie," he says. "First off, it has to be something I really, really like, and then they gotta want me for that part, and then it’s gotta fall into a time period that I’m able to do it. It’s hard for those three things to happen at the same time.”

McGraw most recently released a video for "Here on Earth," the title song from his forthcoming album. Like every other artist across genres of music, he's currently on hiatus from touring due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

