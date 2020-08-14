Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Daughter Is All Grown Up: Maggie McGraw Turns 22

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Maggie turns 22 this week! To celebrate the momentous occasion, both of her country music superstar parents shared tokens of affection online.

Maggie Elizabeth is the middle child in the McGraw family. She was born on Aug. 12, 1998. Joining her in the happy family is her older sibling, Gracie, who's now 23 years old. Maggie and Gracie also have a younger sister, Audrey Caroline, who will turn 19 years old later this year.

For her birthday, Tim and Faith portrayed their love for Maggie with a pair of endearing messages on social media. The public greetings were accompanied by some touching photographs of Maggie, both old and new.

"So hard to believe that this little thing turns 22 today!" McGraw says along with two side-by-side images of his second-eldest daughter, one from when she was a toddler and another more recent snapshot. "Life sure goes by fast. Soak it up Maggie May. We love you and are so proud of you."

"Happy Birthday to our Maggie!" Hill adds with another photographic trip down memory lane. "22 years old today. A throwback photo from our cross-country roadtrip 4 1/2 years ago. I love you my sweet."

It's been said in the past how much Maggie looks like both of her parents. And she may very well take after them, career-wise, too: When she started college at Stanford, Maggie joined a rock group.

But the middle McGraw daughter makes sure to keep her activities varied, as well — and that includes giving back. Earlier this year, Maggie helped feed frontline workers at the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with the Nashville-based charitable organization Feed the Front Line.

