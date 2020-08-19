Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have spent 23 years raising daughters. They have three — Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 18 — and like other parents, there were likely some days they wondered if they were doing a good job.

McGraw is confident now that they have done a wonderful job, and he gives props to his wife for the kind of women the girls have turned out to be.

"My daughters have grown up to be strong, independent, outspoken, don’t take any s--t from anybody, and they are really good, solid girls," the proud dad tells ET Canada. McGraw will release his 16th studio album, Here on Earth, on Friday (Aug. 21).

"They are good friends to their friends and good daughters to their parents."

"I just thank God every day that they have their mom as a role model," the superstar says, speaking of Hill. "It's incredible to see the bond that they have and the relationship they have together."

McGraw grew up without a real father figure in his life, not knowing until adulthood that famed MLB pitcher Tug McGraw was his biological father.

"I grew up with my mom and two sisters and without much of a dad around, so I’m used to that sort of connection," he explains. "I don't know much about a father son connection, so mostly my knowledge comes from a mother/son or mother/daughter connection."

Appropriately, McGraw's current single is "I Called Mama."

