Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been married for nearly 25 years and have three daughters together, but their romance is still as hot as ever.

The two country stars first met at a Nashville radio station event, but their relationship didn't really blossom until Hill -- who was engaged at the time -- was an opening act on McGraw’s 1996 tour. They quickly fell in love and married that October.

Whether performing on stage together or cuddling close off-camera, the two seem more like love-struck teenagers than a married couple about to celebrate two decades of marriage. They clearly still have plenty of spark between them, and perhaps that's because, as the two superstars say, they make sure that their marriage is their top priority.

“My husband and I have made the choice that our marriage is the most important thing to us,” Hill explains. “We respect what we have and understand how we need to feed it.”

