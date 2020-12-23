If Tim McGraw's family chose to dress as the Harry Potter characters they each identify with, we have some serious questions for the "I Called Mama" singer and wife Faith Hill.

The family of five and two friends dressed as Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Hagrid and more in a picture shared across several social media pages, including McGraw's. We see Gracie as Ron, Audrey as Harry and Maggie as Hermione. Gracie's friend Mattie is Dobby the house elf, and another family friend is Hagrid.

That leaves the country couple. Got any guesses?

McGraw looks to be dressed as Professor Severus Snape, and Hill seems to be doing a fine Professor Sybill Trelawney impression. That character only appears in three of the movies but has a key role. We're guessing Professor Albus Dumbledore wanted to attend, but at his age, it's not safe for him to be around others due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This new picture is the second family theme night picture the McGraw-Hill clan have shared. On Monday (Dec. 21), they shared their Game of Thrones pictures, with the singers portraying Tormund Giantsbane and the Night King, respectively.

What's next? Star Wars? Breaking Bad?

Like most of the country music community, the family is tucking in for the holiday break. A new single from McGraw figures to drop in early 2021. It remains to be seen if he, or anyone, will tour next year.