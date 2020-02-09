Tim McGraw Flashes Back to 2015 Oscars in Throwback Post

Tim McGraw is feeling Oscars night on Sunday (Feb. 9), having posted a throwback photo of himself and wife Faith Hill in 2015 at the storied event, looking glowing for the camera.

The shot was from the 87th annual Academy Awards in 2015, featuring Hill looking particularly stunning in a simple cream gown with a plunging neckline, set off by a super-short and sleek pixie haircut, while McGraw looked traditionally handsome in a black tux.

McGraw was at the awards show that particular night to perform Glen Campbell's "I'm Not Gonna Miss You," a Oscar-nominated song that was featured in Campbell's biographical film Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me, which follows the legendary singer on his farewell tour and documents his battle with Alzheimer's disease. Since Campbell (who died in 2017) was unable to attend the 2015 awards due to his declining health, McGraw was tapped to perform in his honor.

The emotional lyrics of the song, which McGraw took on for the occasion, look back on Campbell’s life and also reflect on everything his progressing Alzheimer’s took from him from an almost unbearably resolute perspective, reflecting, "And best of all, I'm not gonna miss you."

Although McGraw has a fairly impressive acting resume in addition to his music career, he himself has never received a nomination from the Academy to date.

The 92nd Academy Awards were held on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on Feb. 9.