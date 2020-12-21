Tim McGraw and Family Hold ‘Game of Thrones’ Theme Dinner at Home

Looking for inspiration on how to have fun stuck at home for the holidays during pandemic quarantine? Tim McGraw and family just might have some ideas for you...winter is definitely coming at their house.

McGraw posted a hilarious duo of photos to social media on Monday (Dec. 21), explaining that he and wife Faith Hill were having a Game of Thrones-themed dinner "at home with the kiddos." Everyone—and that includes Hill; daughters Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey; and McGraw himself—donned their Westeros best for an evening at the casa.

We can pretty easily recognize which characters from the beloved series each of the family members are representing, but we won't spoil the fun. See which ones you can recognize...and don't forget to scroll right to catch McGraw in action, it's the best part of the post!

Pandemic or no pandemic, McGraw likes to throw himself into the holiday spirit, so it's certain he's been keeping quite busy this season even if there's nowhere to go. Just a couple weeks ago, he shared photos of himself trimming an enormous tree at home...utilizing a somewhat precarious position on the top of a ladder.

Another one of McGraw and Hill's family holiday traditions includes cooking up a delicious Italian meal on the 24th, which they probably won't eat in GoT gear, but it sounds fit for a king anyway.

"Our family tradition for years has been pasta: spaghetti and meatballs on Christmas Eve," McGraw relates. "And that's sort of my job as dad to prepare the spaghetti and meatballs. That's a tradition that I've had since I was a child."

One thing you won't catch McGraw and crew doing around the holidays? Watching his Christmas movie, Four Christmases. That one won't be inspiring any dress-up nights at home!