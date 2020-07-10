Tim McGraw’s New Album, ‘Here on Earth’, Due in August

Five years after his last solo studio album, Tim McGraw is set to release his long-awaited next project. Here on Earth, his 16th studio record, is due out on Aug. 21.

Clocking in at a lengthy 16 songs, Here on Earth features McGraw's current single, "I Called Mama," and a title track the singer released on Friday (July 10). Lori McKenna, Jaren Johnston, Jessie Jo Dillon, Tom Douglas and more contributed tracks to the project, which a press release describes as "vignettes of shared human emotions such as love, relationships, introspection and fun."

"The album as a whole provides a musical tapestry of life and a shared experience that we can use to connect all the different lives that we live," the release continues, "all the different parts of the world that we come from and use music as the universal language to bring people together."

Big Machine Records

Here on Earth will be McGraw's first solo album since 2015's Damn Country Music, and his first since re-joining Big Machine Label Group in February. In 2017, McGraw pivoted to Sony to release "Speak to a Girl," a duet with his wife, Faith Hill, that would later be released on their The Rest of Our Life duets album.

McGraw had planned to spend this summer on the road for his Here on Earth Tour; however, that trek is one of many canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The press release announcing the album notes that he'll instead celebrate his new music with a "first-of-its-kind album livestream experience," though further details have yet to be announced.

Here on Earth is available for pre-order now.

Tim McGraw's Here on Earth Tracklist:

1. “L.A.” | Carlton Anderson, Shane Minor, Phil O’Donnell

2. ”Chevy Spaceship” | Jonny Price

3. “Here on Earth” | Jessie Joe Dillon, Chase McGill, Jon Nite

4. “Damn Sure Do” | Tony Lane, James T. Slater

5. “Hallelujahville” | Tom Douglas, Blake Griffith, Brett Taylor

6. “Good Taste in Women” | Jaren Johnston, Bryan Simpson, Nathan Spicer

7. “Hard to Stay Mad At” | Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Lori McKenna

8. “Sheryl Crow” | Wendell Mobley, Neil Thrasher, Laura Veltz

9. “Not From California” | Levi Hummon, Marcus Hummon, Matt McVaney, Brad Warren, Brett Warren

10. “Hold You Tonight” | Ross Copperman, Jon Nite

11. “7500 OBO” | Matt McGinn, Jennifer Schott, Nathan Spicer

12. “If I Was a Cowboy” | Zack Dyer, Lonnie Lee Fowler, Dave Turnbill

13. “I Called Mama” | Marv Green, Lance Miller, Jimmy Yeary

14. “Gravy” | Andy Albert, Tom Douglas, Allen Shamblin

15. “War of Art” | Lance Miller, Jeremy Spillman, Brad Warren, Brett Warren

16. “Doggone” | Claire Douglas, Tom Douglas, Jaren Johnston, Aimee Mayo

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Quarantine Date Nights Sound Absolutely Perfect