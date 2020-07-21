Tim McGraw will be celebrating his new album's release with fans despite social distancing guidelines. The country star has announced the Here on Earth Experience, a one-night-only livestream event.

Set for Aug. 21 at 9PM ET, McGraw's Here on Earth album release party will bring fans inside the making of the record, which is due out that day. Live from Nashville, McGraw will talk with his songwriters, share the stories behind his new music and hang with his band; he'll also perform a few songs "with the backing of a five-piece super-acoustic band," a press release explains.

“The thing I miss the most about playing live is the connection I feel to everyone," McGraw says in the release. "Even if we can’t physically be together this summer, hopefully this will give us a chance to share the new album and know how much we are still together seeing each other through."

Tickets for the Here on Earth Experience will go on sale on July 21 at Live.TimMcGraw.com. Tickets are $15 each.

Here on Earth will be McGraw's first solo album since 2015's Damn Country Music, and his first since re-joining Big Machine Label Group in February. In 2017, McGraw moved to Sony to release "Speak to a Girl," a duet with his wife, Faith Hill, that would later be released on their The Rest of Our Life duets album.

McGraw had planned to spend this summer on the road for his Here on Earth Tour; however, that trek is one of many canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

